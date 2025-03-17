PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to be called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigators tomorrow as the probe involving four of his former senior officers is yet to be wrapped up.

Earlier today, the former prime minister arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at around 9.50am today before leaving the premises at 4.30pm.

According to FMT, he had left without lowering his vehicle window to address reporters.

A source in MACC told the news portal, the Bera MP will return to the headquarters tomorrow morning for a fifth day of questioning.

Ismail Sabri is being questioned as a suspect in a corruption and money laundering investigation into four of his former officers.



The investigation focuses on funding sources and expenditures related to promotional and publicity activities of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On March 3, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the case, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in various currencies and 16 kg of gold bars in a ‘safehouse’ during a raid.

The MACC has also frozen 13 bank accounts to assist in the investigation.

Ismail Sabri had previously given a statement to the MACC in January last year regarding the use of RM700 million for government publicity during his administration.

On Feb 10 this year, he submitted his asset declaration before his statement was recorded on Feb 19.