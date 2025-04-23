JB student pleads guilty to owning pornographic images

PETALING JAYA: In the magistrate’s court today, a 16-year-old student pleaded guilty to possessing pornographic images on his mobile phone.

Wearing a white T-shirt and a face mask, the teenager was accompanied by his father in court and was charged under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, New Straits Times reported. The youth’s identity was being withheld due to his age.

On April 8 at 5.28pm in Taman Indahpura, the student was found in possession of 14 pornographic images on his smartphone, leading to the charge. Conviction under this section could lead to a jail sentence of up to three years, a fine, or a combination of both.

In a separate charge, the teenager is also accused of generating explicit content involving a 17-year-old. He allegedly edited her photographs into pornographic images on April 9 at 12.40pm.

This second charge falls under Section 5 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, to which the accused pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate R. Salini set bail at RM4,000 for each charge, requiring one surety.

The next court mention is scheduled for June 23.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Thiviya led the prosecution in the case, while the teenager was represented by his legal counsel.