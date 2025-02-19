PUTRAJAYA: The Interfaith Harmony Committee (JK HARMONI) today discussed the Cabinet’s decision regarding the guidelines for Muslims visiting or attending events at non-Muslim houses of worship, with the views of all religious representatives being heard.

According to a statement issued by the committee, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang stressed in the meeting that his ministry would continue to organise programmes promoting interfaith dialogue, the importance of respecting the religious beliefs of others, and encouraging social activities involving religious communities.

“This aims to foster mutual understanding and respect among Malaysians. The minister hopes that the Jejak Harmoni programme, for example, can be implemented in all states as an effort to enhance interracial and interfaith harmony in Malaysia,” the statement read.

The statement said that the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar also expressed confidence that the committee would be able to come up with a resolution that would have a significant impact on national harmony, based on the principles of justice, tolerance, and mutual understanding.

Mohd Na’im also gave assurance that the government, through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), would continue to provide support to efforts to ensure that interfaith relations and cooperation in the country continue to be strong.

“The minister believes that the resolution from the meeting can be a catalyst for efforts to strengthen national unity to ensure a harmonious and inclusive future for the country for future generations,” it said.

Meanwhile, the JK HARMONI, which is co-chaired by the two ministers, was also informed that 215 mediation cases were completed last year at eight Community Mediation Centres nationwide.