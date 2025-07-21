Johor to deploy 100 volunteers to ease hospital workload

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government will train and deploy 100 volunteers to assist in major hospitals, easing the workload of healthcare staff.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon announced the initiative after discussions between Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

“This is a short-term measure while awaiting long-term solutions from the Ministry of Health, including increased training quotas and additional personnel for Johor,“ Ling said during a medical equipment handover ceremony at Sultan Ismail Hospital.

The volunteers, part of the Southern Volunteers initiative, will handle non-medical tasks such as patient registration, document handling, and managing patient flow.

“Their role will allow medical staff to focus on clinical duties,“ Ling added.

Recruitment for the first batch of 100 volunteers is now open, with a one-week training programme to prepare them for hospital operations.

The state is considering providing an allowance as appreciation for their service.

Johor currently faces a shortage of 4,600 healthcare workers, including specialists, nurses, and support staff.

Southern Johor, with the highest patient load, remains a priority for staffing allocations.

A joint task force between the state and federal health ministry will meet monthly to address manpower planning and training capacity.

“This volunteer programme is a temporary but crucial step in alleviating pressure on hospitals,“ Ling said. – Bernama