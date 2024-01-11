JPJ launches special operation on motorcycles today

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) launched a two-month nationwide special operation targeting motorcyclists today.

Its director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the operation focused on eight main offences by motorcycle riders, namely riding without a valid licence, without a motor vehicle license, without insurance coverage and breaking traffic light signals,

He said the focus will also be on unauthorised modification of the motorcycles, not wearing a crash helmet and illegal racing.

“This special operation is mounted following the alarming statistics with the increasing trend in the rate of fatal accidents recorded by the Royal Malaysia Police, especially involving motorcycles.

“The target is to reduce the number of deaths and injuries due to road accidents through focused enforcement strategy to monitor, detect and take action against riders and motorcycle owners who fail to comply with the stipulated regulations,” he said in a statement today.

Aedy Fadly said road users, especially motorcycle riders or pillion riders, are requested to always adhere to the stipulated road laws and regulations and be tolerant of other road users.

He also advised the public to report complaints directly or in real-time through the MyJPJ application e-aduan@jpj application and email to duantrafik@jpj.gov.