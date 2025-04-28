TUMPAT: The Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) is to focus on enhancing community safety in border towns in four states, namely Kelantan, Kedah, Perlis and Perak to combat the drug menace.

JPNIN director-general Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud said earlier Ministry of National Unity secretary-general , Datuk Ruji Ubi, had attended the Cabinet Committee on Combating Drug Abuse (MPJKMD) Coordinating Council Meeting.

“In the meeting, he recommended that the Rukun Tetangga Area (KRT) and Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) be activated at the community level, especially those near the national border to combat drug abuse.

“This is because the existence of active KRTs and SRSs has proven to be able to play an effective role in maintaining community safety and security,“ he told Bernama today.

Che Roslan said there were two KRTs, namely Sungai Kantan Kajang KRT, Selangor and Chenulang KRT, Kuala Krai, Kelantan, which have been conducting patrols and controls every day to ensure neighbourhood safety in residential areas.

“The effectiveness of SRS will be further enhanced through the MySRS application which allows the department to monitor the implementation of SRS in real time.

“In addition, the role of SRS in the community and further intensifying the implementation of the “1 Family 1 SRS Member” Campaign at all levels, especially at the KRT level, to assist the government in addressing social ills and security issues in neighbourhoods, thus increasing the level of security among the community,“ he said.