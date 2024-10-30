Kafe Ikhwan manager charged with four counts of human trafficking

KOTA TINGGI: A manager of Kafe Ikhwan in Kluang, owned by GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), Mohamad Suhaimi Mohd Sani, 28, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four charges of human trafficking for forced labour exploitation, allegedly ongoing since May.

Mohamad Suhaimi, together with two suspects who have been charged and two others still at large, is accused of jointly trafficking four individuals, including three women aged 30 to 57, for forced labour exploitation through threats.

The offences were allegedly committed at Ikhwan Resort in Kampung Air Bintan, Ladang Sungai Papan, Bandar Penawar, near here, from May until Oct 1.

He is charged under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Khairuddin Khalid appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Muhammad Zahier Rosli.

The accused was granted bail at RM5,000 per charge with additional conditions of not contacting prosecution witnesses or victims, reporting monthly to the Kluang District police headquarters, and surrendering his passport to the court.

Judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan approved the bail after DPP Ahmad Khairuddin confirmed that the accused was no longer detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

The court scheduled the next case mention for Nov 28.

Earlier today, Mohamad Suhaimi, along with GISBH chief executive officer, Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali and his wife Azura Md Yusof, who are facing charges of involvement in an organised criminal group, filed a habeas corpus application in the Johor Bahru High Court seeking immediate release.

In their application, the three applicants requested that the High Court issue a writ of habeas corpus to release them from what they claim is unlawful arrest and detention by the respondents.

Mohamad Suhaimi named the Home Minister, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Government of Malaysia as the first to third respondents, while Nasiruddin and Azura named the Home Minister, the Inspector-General of Police, the Public Prosecutor, the Director of Prisons for Selangor and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, and the Government of Malaysia as the first to fifth respondents.