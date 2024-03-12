Kampung Bharu issue: Additional compensation disbursed - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: Additional compensation payments totalling RM200,000 for the acquisition of land from 11 flat unit owners in Kampung Sungai Baru, Kampung Bharu here, have been disbursed to the applicants, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She explained that these individuals were among 75 applicants who submitted Form N (a form filed to apply for an objection to be referred to court) under Section 38 of the Land Acquisition Act 1960 to challenge the compensation amount offered by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Department of Lands and Mines (JKPTG WPKL).

Dr Zaliha said the court had ordered additional compensation of between RM18,000 and RM24,000 per unit for the 11 flat unit owners based on an out-of-court settlement, while two remaining applications are still being processed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“This amount is an additional payment to the total compensation offered by JKPTG WPKL, which ranges from RM244,000 to RM356,000.

“The applicants agreed to the offer, which represents an approximate 10 per cent increase over the property valuation by the Valuation and Property Services Department (JPPH) under the Ministry of Finance,” she said when replying to a question from Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Dr Zaliha clarified that the land acquisition process for 110 units, comprising 37 terrace lots, 72 flat units, and one Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) substation lot in Kampung Sungai Baru, was fully completed in August 2023.

She said that of the 75 objection applications, 62 involved terrace lot owners and one case was heard in May 2024, with the court awarding an additional RM69,000, which is about eight per cent of the property award from JKPTG WPKL, totalling RM874,000.

“The remaining 61 applications involving terrace lot owners are still under the purview of the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” she said, adding that the joint venture offer between owners and the developer was reached through mutual agreement without coercion, pressure, or compulsion.

Dr Zaliha added that the joint venture offer included replacement units, relocation costs, joint venture agreement incentives, ex-gratia payments for renovations to existing homes, and interim rental payments.

“Owners who agree to the joint venture offer will benefit from the future value, while the determination of compensation for land acquisition is based on the legislation under the APT 1960 and other relevant regulations based on current market value.

“Therefore, all parties must respect the processes and decisions finalised under the applicable laws and regulations,” she added.