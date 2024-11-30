Kedah MB Sanusi’s residence affected by flood

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Menteri Besar’s official residence at Seri Mentaloon, Alor Setar was affected by flood yesterday evening (Nov 30).

Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s officer Zulkifli Yahaya took to Facebook to share pictures of the two-storey house’s compounds which were inundated by water.

According to New Straits Times, Sansusi’s special officer, Helmi Khalid explained that the river behind the official residence began to overflow early in the morning, initially flooding the staff quarters located metres away from the riverbank.

“The water level then continued to rise, entering the living room, kitchen, and dining area of the official residence,” he was quoted as saying.

This was not the first time that the Seri Mentaloon residence had flooded. The house was also flooded back in 2010 major floods and last September.

However he added “but the current situation is worse”.

Meanwhile, Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (SADA) has temporarily ceased operations at seven of its water treatment plants (WTPs) after the water levels at their intake points reached a critical stage.

