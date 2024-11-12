Kelantan fully recovers from second wave of flooding

KOTA BHARU: The second wave of floods that hit Kelantan since last Monday have fully subsided with the last temporary relief centre (PPS) in the Gua Musang district ceasing operations this evening.

Gua Musang District Welfare Officer Bun Tham a/l Eh Gin said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Limau Kasturi 1, which had housed 41 evacuees, was closed around 5 pm.

“All affected evacuees were allowed to return to their homes around 5 pm after floodwaters in their areas receded, and enforcement authorities were satisfied with the safety conditions for their return,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the infobanjir.water.gov.my portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) recorded the water level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang at the danger level, with a reading of 9.16 metres (m). Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai also exceeded the warning level, recorded at 24.09 m.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had earlier issued a continuous rain alert (warning level) for seven states, including Kelantan, Terengganu, and Perlis, from Dec 8 until today.