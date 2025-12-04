BACHOK: The MADANI Government has never marginalised the allocation of funds to opposition-led states, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In fact, he said the allocation to the PAS-led Kelantan has increased by 30 per cent to RM762 million last year compared to RM588 million in 2023, while the allocation to Terengganu also recorded a 28 per cent increase to RM2.02 billion last year from RM1.57 billion the previous year.

“This increase includes grants under MARRIS (Malaysian Road Records Information System), TAHAP (Economic, Infrastructure and Welfare Development-Based Grants), per capita grants, compassionate money, and other allocations under the joint list.

“This allocation is the main source of state revenue, especially for Kelantan and Terengganu, which only generate around RM500 million and RM250 million from their own state resources respectively,” he said at the state-level Aidilfitri MADANI 2025 event at Pantai Irama, here, today.

The Prime Minister said that, additionally, the federal government has also approved an allocation for the poverty eradication programme amounting to RM25 million for Kelantan and RM60 million for Terengganu for this year.

Therefore, Anwar said the allegation that Kelantan and Terengganu were being marginalised in the allocation of funds and compassionate payments should be stopped as it was indeed untrue.

“It’s okay to disagree on certain things. Just don’t go and say there is no allocation (for opposition states). There is, and it was even doubled,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the implementation of development projects remains one of the priorities of the MADANI Government in its efforts to strengthen infrastructure and improve the wellbeing of the people, especially in Kelantan.

He said the federal government has allocated RM3.19 billion for the implementation of development projects in Kelantan in 2025, which is almost double the RM1.55 billion in 2022.

Of that amount, the allocation is channeled across various priority sectors, including more than RM1 billion for road projects, including the continuation of the construction of various segments of the Central Spine Road (CSR).

In addition, RM500 million has been allocated for new water projects, especially the construction of the Machang Water Treatment Plant; RM100 million for the Rumah Mesra Rakyat housing programme and the Home Assistance Programme; and around RM50 million channelled to the rubber smallholder programme under RISDA.

Anwar said this move is part of the MADANI Government’s commitment to ensure balanced and inclusive development can be enjoyed by all Malaysians regardless of their home state or political background.