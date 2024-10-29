King confers ATM gallantry awards on 100 recipients today

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today conferred the Panglima Gagah Angkatan Tentera (PGAT) award on the 19th Chief of the Royal Malaysia Navy (RMN) Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Zulhelmy topped the list of 100 recipients of the Malaysian Armed Forces’ five gallantry awards at the investiture ceremony at Balairung Seri of Istana Negara here today.

The ceremony was held in conjunction with the 91st Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Day to honour members of the force for their services and sacrifices.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, was also present.

Also in attendance were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari and ATM Commander General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab. Rahman.

At the ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim, who is the Supreme Commander of ATM, also conferred the honorary PGAT award on Commander of the Royal Brunei Air Force (TUDB) Datuk Seri Pahlawan Mohammad Sharif Datuk Paduka Ibrahim.

The other gallantry awards presented today are the Panglima Setia Angkatan Tentera (PSAT) to 18 recipients, Pahlawan Angkatan Tentera - PAT (35 recipients), Kesatria Angkatan Tentera - KAT (25 recipients) and Bentara Angkatan Tentera (BAT) to 20 recipients.

There are 353 recipients of the ATM’s gallantry awards this year, with the remaining 253 recipients to receive theirs at a ceremony to be held on Nov 25 at Wisma Perwira ATM.