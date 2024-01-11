KL traffic police offer 50 per cent discount on traffic summonses next week

PETALING JAYA: Motorists with outstanding traffic summonses are set to receive a 50 per cent discount should they settle their fines between November 5 (Tuesday) and November 9 (Saturday).

In a Facebook post yesterday (Oct 31), Kuala Lumpur City Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department stated motorists can visit its headquarters on Jalan Tun H.S. Lee to settle their respective fines at a discounted rate during the period.

However, the department also pointed out that the discount does not apply to several categories of summonses including those issued for accidents, non-compoundable offences, queue-cutting, improper use of emergency lanes, running red lights, and traffic offences involving lorries.

Additionally, other summonses which do not qualify for a discount include those tied to court cases and those issued during safety campaigns and for driving on double lanes and illegal exhaust modification.

In an effort to facilitate smooth payments and prevent huge queues among motorists, the department added that it will set up 15 counters and cashless payment option for the public to pay their fines between 8.30am to 4pm during the period.

