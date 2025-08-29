Klang Raya Valley aims to become global city benchmark by 2049

SHAH ALAM: Klang Raya Valley should become one of the most efficient and liveable metropolises in the world by the time Malaysia marks its 100th year of independence, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said to achieve this, society must adopt a more open mindset in maintaining Selangor as a metropolis, as diversity is the state’s strength.

“Today we still look to Tokyo, Seoul or Singapore as references. In the future, Klang Raya Valley must itself be a reference for the development of other cities.

“To that end, this year we will begin efforts for each local authority to build or upgrade a housing park so that we can increase public spaces for the comfort of the people,” he said when delivering the Selangor Menteri Besar’s National Day Lecture at the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Convention Centre today.

Amirudin said the state government must also provide comfortable spaces and infrastructure in residential areas, government offices, public spaces and also homes that are more elderly-friendly.

“We must always remember and plan, as the elderly population is rising and those aged 60 and above are projected to make up 15 per cent of the population by 2036,” he said, adding that Selangor is expected to reach peak population in 2049.

At the same time, he said the state government, through its subsidiaries, would review and explore more sustainable solutions for assistance and support for the elderly compared with current methods. - Bernama