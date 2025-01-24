KLIA Aerotrain service expected to resume in Q2 2025

SEPANG: The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Aerotrain service is expected to resume in the second quarter (Q2) of this year with no impact on Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) Managing Director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said several technicalities must be addressed first to ensure the system operates seamlessly across all components and meets safety requirements.

“We should complete all the tests by April...if all tests are successful, we can get the certificate to operate immediately.

“The Q2 timeline is important for us to follow and adhere to. So let’s hope that all tests are successful so that we can operate soon,” he told reporters at the KLIA Aerotrain Project Media Briefing and Tour here today.

The Aerotrain, the backbone of KLIA’s internal transportation since it began operations in 1998, was suspended in March 2023 after it suffered a breakdown.

Mohd Izani stated that the new KLIA Aerotrain offers top-tier services that meet the highest safety and performance standards.

“We guarantee that because that’s what we’re paying for, and we aim to offer the best services to all users,” he said.

Last year, MAHB announced plans to replace the ageing Aerotrain system with a new one. The new Aerotrain system is expected to enhance passenger experience at KLIA, minimise operational disruptions and support anticipated growth in air passenger traffic in the coming years.

On Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship, Mohd Izani stated that MAHB has made all necessary preparations, including upgrades, to facilitate the movement of delegates.

“We have also arranged for delegates to use the Bunga Raya Complex. I would say there would be no impact on the ASEAN 2025 meetings,” he said.

Meanwhile, MAHB chief operating officer Gordon Stewart said the KLIA Aerotrain project is about 85 per cent completed as of Jan 20.

“We’ve fully completed the design, we’ve fully completed our procurement, we’re about 90 per cent on installation, just a few components that we still need to install.

“We are 25 per cent through the testing process. In terms of testing, we’ve got different types of tests. So we’ve got system acceptance testing, where each system needs to be tested in its own right,” he said.

MAHB in a statement reaffirms its commitment to passenger safety with comprehensive and intensive testing of the new Aerotrain at KLIA.

“This critical phase ensures the system meets the highest safety and performance standards ahead of its service commencement in Q2 2025, subject to the necessary approvals from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and Ministry of Transport (MOT),” the statement said.