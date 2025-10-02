KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 244 bottles of counterfeit alcohol worth over RM100,000 comprising various brands after raiding two entertainment premises in Jalan Tun Razak last Thursday.

Also arrested during the raid was a local man, the manager of both entertainment outlets, to assist with the investigation.

Kuala Lumpur KPDN director Mohd Sabri Seman said the raid was conducted following a public complaint alleging that the premises were selling counterfeit alcoholic beverages, as scans of the alcohol tax stamps showed no relevant information.

“Upon inspection, the 244 bottles of counterfeit alcohol were found to use the original registered trademarks under the Trade Marks Act 2019 (Act 815),“ he said during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today.

He added that several business documents were also seized, and each bottle of alcohol was sold at prices ranging from RM400 to RM500, with the total value of the seizure amounting to RM104,918.00.

As a result, an investigation paper has been opened under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trade Marks Act 2019, and KPDN is also investigating the counterfeit alcohol tax stamps under Section 5(1)(b) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.