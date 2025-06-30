Kuala Berang’s Kampung Buluh chosen as MADANI Rela adopted village

KUALA BERANG: Kampung Buluh has been named as the People’s Volunteer Corps’ (RELA) MADANI Rela Adopted Village, bringing benefits to more than 600 residents.

The initiative also includes Sekolah Kebangsaan Tengku Ampuan Intan and SK Kemat as MADANI Rela Adopted Schools. A total of RM1 million has been allocated for development projects in the village.

“RELA has planned various projects, including maintenance and upgrading of drainage and sewer systems, resurfacing and widening of roads in several areas within Kampung Buluh,“ the statement said.

Additional improvements involve installing floodlights and solar-powered lights for better safety, upgrading community endowments, controlling soil erosion, enhancing sports facilities, and expanding the surau parking area.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail launched the programme today, joining a gotong-royong to repair a RELA member’s house under the Madani Rela Community Service.

He also inspected ongoing projects, including parking upgrades at Surau An-Nur and Dataran Kejat.