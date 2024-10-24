LHDN CEO appointed CATA president for 2024-2027 term

PUTRAJAYA: Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Dr Abu Tariq Jamaluddin has been appointed president of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA) for the 2024-2027 term, effective yesterday.

This was announced during the 44th CATA Technical Conference in Mauritius.

In a statement today, the LHDN said Abu Tariq’s appointment reflects the full confidence of the member countries in his leadership in steering the CATA for the new term.

“This is not only an acknowledgment of Malaysia and the LHDN but also of Abu Tariq’s leadership and high commitment to elevate this organisation to a higher level,“ according to the statement.

LHDN said the recognition also elevates Malaysia’s voice on the world stage in bringing a dynamic direction, thereby fostering a more sustainable tax administration.

CATA is an international tax organisation comprising tax administrators from 47 Commonwealth countries and is also the largest in the world by the number of tax administrator memberships. It helps member countries in achieving excellence in all aspects of tax administration.

It has played an important role in promoting the modernisation of tax administration and the use of efficient policies, processes and procedures among Commonwealth countries, especially developing countries.