KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said long-term investments involving healthcare, airport operations, and energy sectors are expected following his working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Anwar, currently on a three-day working visit to the UAE since Sunday, said in a post on X today that the strong synergy between Malaysia and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) reflects confidence in the country’s potential for sustainable and competitive economic growth.

According to his post, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, wrote: “ADIA comes together with other global investment partners to explore various investment opportunities available in Malaysia.

“It is not impossible for long-term investments to be injected, including in the healthcare, airport operations, and energy sectors,“ he wrote.

Anwar began the second day of his working visit yesterday and met three senior management officials from UAE’s sovereign wealth fund ADIA managing director Sheikh Hamed Zayed Al Nahyan, Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, and state-owned renewable energy company Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.