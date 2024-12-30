Loong Air launches flight between Xi’an, Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Loong Air launched a new direct flight connecting Xi’an, China to Penang at the Penang International Airport today.

Tourism Malaysia deputy chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the new Xi’an-Penang route was the result of strong collaboration between the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry and the Transport Ministry (MOT).

“This new route is part of Loong Air’s strategy to expand its international reach, a result of Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s efforts during his official working visit to China.

“I believe with the direct connectivity between Xi’an and Penang, it will open the market of northwest part of China to Penang tourism, and at the same times, it will also provide opportunities to the travellers from northwest China to explore tropical hospitality of South East Asia,“ he said after receiving the inaugural flight at the airport today, together with Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk P Manoharan and China’s Penang Vice Consul General, Ding Qiao.

He also said that the process for foreign airlines to apply for routes has been streamlined, thanks to collaboration with the MOT, providing crucial support for the introduction of these new flights.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Loong Air, Xi’an Province and all our partners for making this route a reality. Your efforts are vital as we prepare for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, ensuring Malaysia remains a top destination,“ Yeoh said.

He pointed out that the visa free policy, which has extended by the Federal Government until December 2026, together with the growing connectivity between Malaysia and China are expected to further boost tourist arrivals and enhance cultural exchange between Malaysia and China.

Loong Air’s new Xi’an-Penang route will feature the Airbus A320, with flights scheduled twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays with a capacity of 168 seats.

Flight GJ8005 will depart from Xi’an at 1.30 pm (local time) from Xianyang International Airport and arrive in Penang at 7 pm, with a flight duration of approximately five hours and 20 minutes while the return flight, GJ8006, will depart from Penang at 8 pm and arrive in Xi’an at 12.50 am (local time) the following day, with an estimated flight duration of four hours and 50 minutes.