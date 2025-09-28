Lorry driver remanded two days over fatal Bukit Kajang crash that killed baby

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver involved in a fatal four-vehicle accident at the Bukit Kajang Toll Plaza has been remanded for two days starting today to assist police investigations.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed that statements have so far been recorded from five individuals, including the owner of the lorry company involved in the incident.

“Investigations found that the lorry was last serviced in April,” Naazron said in a statement today.

He added that the driver claimed he jumped out of the vehicle due to brake problems.

“However, investigations are ongoing to determine whether the vehicle really had brake problems,” Naazron stated.

The lorry will be sent for a full inspection as part of the ongoing probe into the tragic accident.

Media reports confirmed the accident occurred at about 10.50 am yesterday and involved a lorry, a car, and two sport utility vehicles.

The collision resulted in the death of a one-year-old boy and injuries to seven other people.

Naazron revealed that the baby was in the car with his mother, grandmother and twin sibling at the time of the crash.

“All the baby’s family members have been discharged from Serdang Hospital after receiving treatment,” he confirmed.

The other victims travelling in the two SUVs are still receiving treatment at Kajang Hospital and a private hospital in Kajang.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama