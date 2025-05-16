PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver’s negligence led to his vehicle getting stuck inside a tunnel at Bukit Kecewa, Jalan Ibrahim, Labis, Johor.

According to Berita Harian, the incident occurred yesterday (May 15) at 4.28pm, leaving the lorry with significant damage to its upper section after it crashed into the bridge above the tunnel, which has a height clearance of three meters.

Segamat district police chief, Superintendent Ahmad Zamry Marinsah, stated that the driver, who is in his 20s, was traveling from Labis to Selangor when the accident happened.

The driver reportedly failed to observe the tunnel’s height restriction, causing the lorry’s upper section to become lodged inside.

Fortunately, the driver escaped unhurt.

“The case is being investigated under Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for failing to comply with traffic signals,“ said Ahmad Zamry.

