KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Perlis branch arrested two employees of a state statutory body, including an account manager, at 1 pm yesterday, on suspicion of abusing their power and misappropriating RM600,000.

According to MACC sources, the two female suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were detained when they appeared to give statements at the Perlis MACC office.

“Preliminary investigations found that the two suspects may have committed the fraudulent activities between 2020 and 2024.

“The MACC also seized luxury items, including jewellery valued at approximately RM100,000, believed to have been acquired through the illicit acts,” sources revealed.

A four-day remand order until Jan 11 was issued by Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim following an application by the MACC at the Kangar Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Meanwhile, state MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani confirmed the arrest and said that the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

“We will also examine the governance aspects to identify any weaknesses in the system and procedures related to the management of receipts and expenditures at the statutory body, aiming to eliminate any gaps and prevent future abuse of power,” he said.