MADANI Creative Youth Program proof of govt’s commitment towards promoting creative industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Budget 2025 regarding the creative industry clearly shows the government’s support for artistic talent.

National Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib said through the MADANI Creative Youth Program with an allocation of RM30 million, it will be able to help the development of the creative industry.

“This is the first time FINAS and the creative industry development program received the attention and focus towards assisting young content creators who have a high level of creativity, be guided and mentored throughout the country.

“Among other focuses is cultivating identity, love for the country and most importantly being able to generate the economy of the youth through their content production. Youth is the next generation that will color our creative industry. Therefore, engagement with the youth group is important which is a future investment in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Anwar who tabled the 2025 Budget announced that the MADANI Creative Youth Program will be organized to attract nearly 16,000 young people to enter the field of art with an allocation of RM30 million.

Pinned activities include creative content videography skills workshops, film community development as well as short film competitions.

MyCreative Ventures (MyCV) CEO Zainariah Johari said through the allocation of RM25 million in Budget 2025, MyCV will pay attention to creative industry companies that have potential to grow and remain relevant for the long term.

“Funding of creative social entrepreneurs (is) in line with MyCV’s objective as a GLIC (Government Linked Investment Company) and encouraging creative social entrepreneurs who have a business agenda so that they can survive and compete in the creative industry.

“As a creative economic driver of the economy, it is a step that should be encouraged,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, BeKreatif President and the Federal Territories Youth Council Khairul Rizam Abu Samah described the MADANI Creative Youth Program as a proactive step that has a positive impact to the development of artistic talent among the young generation.

“We also believe that this program is capable of creating new job opportunities and entrepreneurship in the arts such as visual arts, music, theater, animation, and film production, which is now growing rapidly with the support of digital technology.

“In addition, this initiative will increase awareness of the importance of art in the development of the country’s economy and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a creative arts hub in the ASEAN region,” she said.