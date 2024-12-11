Malayan tiger ending up as roadkill on brink of extinction - Nik Nazmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Malayan Tiger has increasingly become a victim of roadkill in recent times with six tiger deaths from 2023 to date, said Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said this clearly showed that the wild boar-deer territory of the apex predator has been disturbed to the point that the critically endangered species is forced to leave its natural habitat and was even more distressing when parts of the roadkill tiger including fangs, claws and skin get stolen during human-wildlife conflict on the road to extinction.

“With an estimated population numbering less than 150, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Nature Conservation (NRES) remains committed to protecting and conserving the Malayan Tiger (Panthera tigris jacksoni) to ensure that this iconic species that is the symbol of the National Coat-of-Arms does not become extinct forever,“ he said in a statement here today.

The statement follows a roadkill incident involving a female Malayan tiger on the East-West Gerik Highway in Perak on Nov 9, which is a tragedy for wildlife conservation efforts.

Nik Nazmi said the move was in line with the implementation of nine extraordinary strategic actions for the conservation of Malayan tigers which were agreed by the Cabinet on June 21, 2021.

Nik Nazmi said the government’s high commitment was also expressed through the establishment of the National Tiger Conservation Task Force (MyTTF); the strengthening of enforcement and control patrols (boots on the ground) by Community (orang asli, army) Rangers and Khazanah Integrated Operations (OBK) and the establishment of a Wildlife Crime Bureau under police (PDRM) to stop poaching.

“Since the beginning of its establishment in 2020, the number of community rangers has increased by 1,000 personnel in 2023, 2,000 in 2024 and further increased to 2,500 rangers next year with an allocation of RM80 million,“ he said.

He said the government is also strengthening efforts to ensure the survival of the Malayan Tiger through the Financial Incentive for Biodiversity and Forest Conservation (Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation - EFT) to the states starting in 2019 with an allocation of RM60 million.

“Under the MADANI Government, this allocation has been increased to RM150 million in 2023, RM200 million this year and RM250 million next year,“ he said.

Nik Nazmi said state governments were also encouraged to strengthen the conservation of the Malayan Tiger habitat through the Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CA|TS) accreditation scheme by a global coalition of Tiger Range countries.

“In addition, the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) of Peninsular Malaysia has established a Wildlife Cybercrime Unit to monitor and gather information on the illegal sale of wildlife online,“ he said.

Nik Nazmi said NRES urges the public to contact the nearest nearest Wildlife Department office or the Wildlife Department hotline 1-800-88-515 or general police emergency line if they have information about a Malayan Tiger roadkill incident or to report human-wildlife conflict for further action.