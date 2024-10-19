Malaysia and China reaffirm joint commitment to further strengthen maritime cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and China have reaffirmed their joint commitment to further strengthen practical maritime cooperation.

In a statement today, the National Security Council (NSC) announced that the matter was discussed during a bilateral dialogue between the two nations on managing maritime matters in the South China Sea, where they also shared views on current maritime-related issues.

According to the statement, the dialogue was organized by the NSC in Langkawi last Wednesday. It was attended by a Malaysian delegation made up of representatives from various ministries and agencies, led by National Security director-general Datuk Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin.

The Chinese delegation was headed by China’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Chen Xiaodong.

“The bilateral dialogue aligns with the commitment of both nations, as stated in the ‘Joint Statement between the People’s Republic of China and Malaysia on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership towards China-Malaysia Community with a Shared Future’ during the official visit of China’s Prime Minister, Li Qiang, to Malaysia from June 18 to 20,“ the statement read.