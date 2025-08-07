Malaysia backs Hague Group on Gaza but wary of preconditions

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has voiced support for The Hague Group’s efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict but remains cautious about preconditions in the New York Declaration.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stated the country backs initiatives for lasting peace and Palestinian statehood.

However, he clarified Malaysia cannot endorse terms conflicting with its foreign policy principles.

“We support The Hague Group’s call to end Israel’s atrocities, but preconditions make it hard to endorse their outcome document,” Mohamad said in Parliament.

He affirmed Malaysia’s alignment with the goal of an independent Palestine but criticised conditions misaligned with national policy.

The Hague Group advocates for Palestinian rights at global forums like the International Court of Justice.

Malaysia co-sponsored its recent meeting in Bogotá to discuss urgent solutions for Gaza.

Mohamad reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to demanding a ceasefire and humanitarian access amid famine-like conditions.

“Israel weaponises food by blocking supplies at Jordan and Egypt’s borders,” he said.

He condemned the blockade, citing starvation deaths over four months. Malaysia will persist in advocating Palestinian statehood despite opposition, he added.

“We’ll keep speaking out, even if our stance makes others uneasy,” Mohamad declared.

The minister emphasised Malaysia’s collaboration with like-minded nations to realise Palestinian self-governance. - Bernama