Malaysia drills down seven key focus areas for upcoming UNFCCC-COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven key focus areas are set to be presented at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) from Nov 11 to 22 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

NRES minister Nik Nazmi Ahmad who is leading the delegation expressed that Malaysia is ready to tackle transformation head-on, no matter the obstacles.

“We are eager to unite with the global community, pushing the boundaries to achieve bold sustainability goals and build a resilient climate future for all,” he said in a statement today adding that seven core focus areas are finance and economy; trade and industry; natural resources; energy; technology and innovation; sustainable development as well as youth and adaptation.

He said that the country is set to showcase its whole-of-nation commitment to advancing global climate action and regional sustainability through its dedicated Malaysia Pavilion.

Nik Nazmi said, the Pavilion themed ‘Shift for Sustainability – Climate Action Now! will emphasise the country’s strategic vision and comprehensive, whole-of-nation approach aligning with COP29’s overall vision, ‘Enhance Ambition, Enable Action’.

He added that Malaysia is poised to take a leading role in advancing both regional and global climate agendas as the incoming ASEAN Chair.

“The country is committed to driving greater inclusivity and sustainability, championing a nation-focused narrative that elevates regional voices at COP29,“ he said adding that Malaysia’s participation at COP29 aims to reinforce its commitment to the green economy as outlined in Budget 2025 and to support the proposed carbon tax that is set to be introduced in 2026.

“Through COP29, Malaysia seeks to establish itself as a premier destination for green investments by fostering supportive policies and embracing a collaborative mindset, paving the way for sustainable growth and innovation.

“Since 2010, Malaysia’s green economy has attracted over RM10 billion in investments and created 5,579 green jobs through the Green Technology Financial Scheme (GTFS),“ he added.

Malaysia’s delegation at COP29 will be participated by more than 250 members including policymakers, government agencies, GLCs, private businesses, NGOs, and passionate youth representatives.

The Malaysia Pavilion which is spearheaded by the NRES in collaboration with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) as the executing agency, will be supported by Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Malayan Banking Berhad, Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad, Kloth Cares and De Carton.