KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has emerged as a key destination for Swedish investment, attracting 97 manufacturing projects worth RM7.77 billion as of 2024.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the investments had created 5,982 jobs.

“Last year, our bilateral trade reached RM3.58 billion – strong evidence of the robust economic ties between Malaysia and Sweden,” he said in a post on X, welcoming the arrival of the new Swedish ambassador to Malaysia, Niklas Wiberg.

Tengku Zafrul noted that many prominent Swedish companies are already operating in Malaysia, including music-streaming platform Spotify, fashion retailer H&M, telecoms equipment maker Ericsson, vehicle manufacturer Volvo and furniture giant IKEA.

“We hope economic relations between Malaysia and Sweden will continue to deepen for mutual benefit,” he said.