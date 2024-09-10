Malaysia, Kuwait call for peaceful resolution to Middle East conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Kuwait have agreed that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly in Palestine and southern Lebanon, should be resolved through peaceful negotiations and in adherence to the resolutions set by the United Nations (UN).

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement today, informed that the agreement was reached during a meeting between Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah yesterday, where both exchanged views and expressed concerns over the conflict.

“Mohamed Khaled was granted an audience with Sheikh Dr Muhammad Sabah at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait, as he led a Malaysian delegation for the first time since taking office, on an official working visit to the country from Oct 6-10.

“This bilateral cooperation is important in supporting the Third Defence Strategy Pillar of ‘Credible Partnerships’ as outlined in the Defence White Paper, which emphasises the importance of international relations in ensuring national security, regional sovereignty, and global peace,” the statement said.

After the meeting, the delegation visited the Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base and attended an official dinner hosted by Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Fahad Yousef, who is also Kuwait’s Defence Minister and Interior Minister, at the Kuwait Ministry of Defence.

“This meeting was highly significant and impactful for both Defence Ministers, as they discussed efforts to enhance bilateral defence cooperation in various areas, including military cooperation, information exchange, and defence science, technology, and industry.

“The two countries are now in the final stages of negotiating a ‘Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation’, which is expected to be finalised and signed in Kuala Lumpur by 2025,” the statement said.

Mohamed Khaled also expressed interest in initiating discussions on identifying methods for the acquisition of F/A-18C/D Hornet fighter jets owned by the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) for use by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), as part of efforts to enhance Malaysia’s air defence capabilities, benefiting both nations.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, particularly regarding the security situation and conflicts in the Middle East.