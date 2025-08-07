Malaysia praised for mediating Thailand-Cambodia border dispute

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia have thanked Malaysia for mediating recent border tensions between the two nations.

Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit acknowledged Malaysia’s role in facilitating coordination between the parties.

He stated that Malaysia’s efforts, supported by ASEAN, helped both countries resolve the issue independently.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Malaysian Government as the ASEAN Chair, and the Ministry of Defence for coordinating and facilitating this meeting successfully,” he said.

Nattaphon Narkphanit also met with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim alongside Cambodian Defence Minister General Tea Seiha.

He described the discussions as constructive and held in good spirit.

The remarks were made after the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting at Wisma Perwira.

Malaysia’s Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari attended as observers.

Also present were US Ambassador Edgard D. Kagan and Chinese Ambassador Ouyang Yujing.

Nattaphon Narkphanit noted Anwar’s satisfaction with the progress in GBC talks, calling it crucial for ceasefire stability.

Meanwhile, Tea Seiha reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to peaceful resolution under international law and the ASEAN Charter.

“Cambodia appreciates Malaysia’s role and is committed to settling the dispute by peaceful means,” he said.

The border tensions escalated after a skirmish near Preah Vihear on May 28, resulting in a Cambodian soldier’s death. - Bernama