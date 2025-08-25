Malaysia remains steadfast in defending Palestinian rights, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has never wavered in defending the rights of the Palestinian people despite global indifference to their suffering.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised his consistent advocacy for Gaza’s plight during all international engagements worldwide.

“For decades, Palestinian land has been seized, homes destroyed, schools demolished, and even mosques and churches have not been spared from Zionist aggression.”

He described the current situation in Gaza as the harshest and most inhumane form of occupation rather than mere warfare.

“This is not the act of humans, it is the act of animals! Everything has been taken, land, homes, families, lives.”

The Malaysian government continues to intensify support for Gaza and the broader Palestinian liberation movement.

“Malaysia, together with international partners, continues to provide aid, from medical treatment to education opportunities.”

Anwar announced an additional RM100 million allocation for the Palestinian people through the MADANI Government.

“We know this struggle can sometimes feel exhausting, even hopeless. But Allah’s promise is clear. HIS help is near.”

He urged continued belief in the eventual triumph of truth and justice through courage and conviction.

The recent Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza gathering demonstrated nationwide unity against oppression.

Thousands of participants collectively condemned the killing of women and children while demanding long-denied justice.

“Remember, the voices that rang out tonight (last night) are not of any party or race, but the voices of Malaysians demanding justice.”

Anwar called for national unity to prevent weakening the collective stance against injustice.

He directly addressed Palestinians with a promise of Malaysia’s unwavering solidarity and support.

“To our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine, know that we will never abandon you.”

Malaysia draws strength from the Palestinian spirit while honouring and upholding their enduring struggle.

The Prime Minister concluded with a firm commitment to stand with Palestine always under divine will. – Bernama