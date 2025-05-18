PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is seeing a fatal road accident involving a heavy vehicle roughly every 36 hours, according to a recent study by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).

The study, based on 1,457 recorded fatalities over the past six years, highlights a troubling trend in road safety, particularly on highways, the New Straits Times reported.

The study found that lorry accidents on highways are more likely to result in deaths compared to those on federal, state, or municipal roads.

Researchers attributed the higher fatality rates to factors such as excessive speeding and overloaded lorries.

These risks are further amplified when accidents occur on bends, where the chances of fatal outcomes significantly increase.

The findings underscore the urgent need for stricter enforcement and improved safety standards in the management of heavy vehicles on Malaysian roads.

According to Datuk Mohamad Hisham Shafe, a road safety activist, on average, a lorry accident happens every 2,164 minutes — which is one and a half days.

He said accidents involving lorries or other heavy vehicles pose a significantly greater risk of death because their large size and powerful impact far surpass those of smaller vehicles.

“Records show that the 1,457 deaths stemmed from around 3,500 lorry-related accidents across the country during that time frame.

“In addition, 473 cases of serious injuries and 1,076 minor injuries were reported as a result of these lorry accidents.

“Lorries are heavy-duty vehicles that cause significant impact in collisions, especially when travelling at high speeds on highways,“ he was quoted as saying.

Despite that, the lorry drivers tend to get tired due to long working hours, he noted.

He also pointed out excessive workloads and unevenly distributed cargo are key factors contributing to vehicle instability on the roads.

Mohamad Hisham addressed that many lorries are poorly maintained, which compromises their long-term performance and roadworthiness, adding that the issue has been raised by the authorities for a long time.

“MIROS studies also revealed that only 32% of public transport and commercial vehicle operators complied with the Industrial Code of Practice for Transport Safety (ICOP) in 2022.

“All this data clearly indicates that commercial vehicle safety is not being taken seriously enough.

“Some operators continue to neglect maintenance evaluations and even use retreaded tyres,“ he added.