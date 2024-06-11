Malaysia strengthens partnership with EU on smart city development

BARCELONA: Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo engaged with representatives from the European Union (EU) to share initiatives concerning Malaysia’s journey to develop digital and smart cities that enhance people’s lives.

During the C-level Roundtable Breakfast at the Smart City World Expo Congress here today, the minister highlighted that the gathering strengthened the partnership between Malaysia and the EU on smart city development.

He also shared Malaysia’s achievements and missions, particularly in the areas of digital innovation and digital city development.

Gobind said that through various government initiatives, the target to achieve a 25.5 per cent digital economy contribution to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) is achievable.

He said this can be seen in Malaysia’s commitment to growing the digital sector, which offers vast opportunities for businesses to grow exponentially in Malaysia.

Gobind said Malaysia, standing at the forefront of digital transformation within ASEAN and a key investment destination in Southeast Asia, also offers fertile ground for investment and growth.

“Therefore, I welcome EU digital city businesses to collaborate with agencies under the Digital Ministry,” he said when introducing the Malaysia Economy Digital Corporation to the roundtable’s participants.

Gobind also highlighted Malaysia’s reforms and policies to drive innovation, development and growth at the roundtable.

“We now have the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), which builds into what we already have. In the energy sector, we have the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR). That is how we are going to push ahead the economy,” he said.

Gobind added that the government is also actively creating an investment-friendly environment to facilitate investor expansion via, among others, 5G connectivity infrastructure led by Digital Nasional Bhd.

European Parliament member Marcos Ros Sempere and Spanish Chamber of Commerce chairman Jordi Pol Ramon were among the EU representatives at the breakfast roundtable.

Local EU businesses present include Fundacion Metropoli, IDOM, Indra (MINSATI), June Ventures, Presight AI, Mingothings International and SKG Tecnologia, among others.