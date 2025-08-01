Luis Diaz reveals Wirtz advice ahead of Bayern Munich move

LUIS DIAZ said former Liverpool teammate Florian Wirtz assured him he would “enjoy” a move to Bayern Munich as the Colombian was officially presented by the Bundesliga champions. The German club reportedly paid up to 75 million euros for the 28-year-old, who signed a contract until 2029.

Wirtz, heavily linked with Bayern earlier, instead joined Liverpool in June. Despite their brief overlap at Anfield, Diaz revealed Wirtz played a key role in his decision. “I spoke to Florian a few times, and he told me the Bundesliga is very intense, similar to the Premier League—physical, with packed stadiums,“ Diaz said. “He said I’d enjoy it and wished me luck. I thank him for that.”

Diaz becomes Bayern’s third-most expensive signing, behind Harry Kane (95 million euros) and Lucas Hernandez (80 million). The winger, however, dismissed concerns over the pressure of his price tag. “I can’t say if I’m worth 70 million. I just want to settle in quickly—that’s the most important thing,“ he said.

During his three-and-a-half years at Liverpool, Diaz won the Premier League, FA Cup, and two League Cups. Last season, he contributed 17 goals and eight assists in 50 appearances as the Reds secured a record-equalling 20th league title. - AFP