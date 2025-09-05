KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has called for stronger ASEAN-Canada cooperation in frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), green economy, food security, education, digital skills, and climate resilience.

Malaysia made the call and emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation at the 22nd ASEAN–Canada Dialogue in Vientiane, Laos on Thursday (May 8), where it was represented by Director General of the ASEAN-Malaysia National Secretariat, Datuk Zanariah Zainal Abidin, who led the Malaysian delegation.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, said in a Facebook post that Malaysia also shared its ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 priorities with dialogue partners, in line with the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

According to Wisma Putra, the meeting reviewed the implementation status of the ASEAN-Canada Plan of Action (2021–2025) as well as developments in the negotiations towards a new ASEAN–Canada Plan of Action (2026-2030).

The meeting also discussed cooperation in transnational crime; digital economy; science, technology and innovation; cybersecurity; disaster management; youth and women empowerment, climate change and sustainable development; education and tourism, it said.

The meeting also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the situations in Myanmar, Palestine, and Ukraine, as well as developments in the South China Sea.

“Malaysia reaffirmed its consistent position in supporting efforts to promote peace, stability and a sustainable future in the region and beyond,” it added.