Malaysia welcomes Chinese cooperation in rare earth industry development

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia welcomes cooperation with China to develop its domestic rare earth elements processing industry according to the Ministry of Investment Trade and Industry.

MITI stated that Malaysia has always taken advantage of strategic partnerships with countries possessing high technology capabilities in rare earth processing.

The ministry noted that although Malaysia possesses rare earth deposits it currently lacks sufficient expertise and technology to process them effectively.

Malaysia has always welcomed cooperation with foreign countries that have capabilities in developing rare earth resources including both China and the United States.

MITI provided this written response on the Parliament website addressing questions about balancing China’s development offer with existing United States relations.

This cooperation with China also aims to ensure Malaysia does not become overly reliant on rare earth separation technology from any single country.

MITI emphasised that this strategy aligns with national policies including the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Advanced Materials Technology Roadmap 2021-2030.

Both national policies focus specifically on the development of high technology materials and advanced industrial capabilities. – Bernama