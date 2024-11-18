PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a man on Sunday (November 17) to assist in investigations after objects suspected to be explosive materials were discovered in a mosque in Senadin, Sarawak.

Miri district police chief Assistant Commissioner Alexson Naga Chabu said the police received a report on Sunday at around 1pm regarding the discovery of two packages that were suspected to contain explosive devices in the mosque.

Alexson said the 32-year-old suspect is a grass cutter, according to The Borneo Post.

After receiving the report, the Miri district police headquarters (IPD) Bomb Disposal Unit was dispatched to the scene.

“Following an investigation, the police confirmed that the packages were not explosive items,” he was quoted as saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 298 and Section 506 of the Penal Code.