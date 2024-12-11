PETALING JAYA: A loud explosion was heard earlier this morning at 4am in Kuala Lumpur.

The Star reported that the explosion took place at a commercial complex opposite the Bukit OUG condominium building.

A security guard on duty in the complex at the time said that there was no fire during the incident.

“We heard a motorbike passing through and stopping before a big bang was heard,” he was quoted as saying.

He then contacted the police who arrived within 15 minutes.

Members of the police’s forensic unit were spotted at the site.

Another report by Free Malaysia Today stated that Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that police are investigating the incident.

At present, there have been no updates regarding the said explosion.