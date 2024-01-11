Man with 35 criminal records arrested for burglary, theft

SEREMBAN: Police arrested a 38-year-old man two days ago on suspicion of involvement in three burglary and theft cases in the district.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said that the suspect was apprehended in the basement parking lot of a supermarket in Bahau, where several items were seized following a report made by a 56-year-old woman whose home in Taman Acbe was broken into on Oct 21.

“Investigations revealed that the man climbed over a fence and gained entry into the victim’s house by unscrewing the kitchen window around 5.30 am. The victim reported the loss of several personal belongings, estimated at RM2,500,” he said.

Hoo added that the suspect confessed to committing the burglary and theft alone, and his modus operandi involved entering uninhabited or temporarily abandoned houses between 3 am and 6 am.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and has a history of 35 drug and criminal offences, including being on the wanted list for violations under Section 15(4) of the Prevention of Crime Act 1959.

The suspect was remanded for seven days until Nov 6, and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code, he said.



