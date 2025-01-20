Mass job rotation for civil service counter staff soon - KSN

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Department (JPA) has been instructed to review and implement job rotation involving civil servants who have served at service counters for more than five years.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said that this mass job rotation is expected to be implemented very soon.

He said that serving at a counter for over five years is considered a long period and is not ideal for any civil servant.

“(Serving at the counter for) more than five years can sometimes cause you (civil servants) to feel very stressed. So, we need to provide new tasks to bring about changes in your career,” he said when addressing the civil servants and delivering his New Year 2025 message themed ‘Reform: A Necessity’ here today.

Also present were Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, secretaries-generals of ministries as well as heads of departments and agencies.

When asked about a circular regarding the job rotation directive, Shamsul Azri said that there was no need for one as the process is a normal activity within the public service.

Meanwhile, the KSN also recommended that government officers conduct spot checks rather than ceremonial visits, in a bid to better identify weaknesses in public services and enable improvements to be made.

Shamsul Azri also urged ministries, departments, and agencies to expedite development projects and digitalisation efforts in order to provide conducive services for the public.

“Development and digitalisation projects must be expedited. For example, the registration of MyDigital ID is still at an unsatisfactory stage and there needs to be a better understanding and increased registration among civil servants and members of the public,” he said.

Moving forward, he said that a reform is indeed a necessity.

Therefore, he said that the public service reform agenda will continue this year with three main focuses, namely strengthening the enabling factors of reform; reinforcing values and governance; and enhancing strategic synergy between the federal-state governments and international entities.