MATRADE celebrates Merdeka with 48 overseas offices online event

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation celebrated Merdeka with a special online event connecting forty eight overseas offices today.

MATRADE chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican stated that this virtual gathering demonstrated patriotism transcending geographical boundaries.

He emphasised that “As Malaysians, we must honour and cherish the meaning of the Jalur Gemilang and the Negaraku, which embody the nation’s identity.”

Reezal further noted that balancing emotion and reason would drive the nation forward through challenging times.

He expressed his vision for MATRADE to become a model agency in instilling values of racial unity.

The event featured a symbolic flag-off ceremony involving official vehicles, electric vehicles, and motorcycles.

This annual programme successfully united all MATRADE staff both within Malaysia and abroad.

Senior leadership including CEO Datuk Seri Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz and deputy CEOs attended the ceremony.

The virtual celebration reflected MATRADE’s commitment to national pride and international cooperation.

This cross-border Merdeka celebration set a new standard for global Malaysian patriotism. – Bernama