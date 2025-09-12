MBI Foundation donates laptops and internet data to 100 IPT students

SHAH ALAM: The Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated Foundation has distributed laptops to 100 higher education students from low-income families in Selangor.

Each recipient also received a dongle and a SIM card providing 30GB of free monthly internet data for one full year.

MBI Foundation head Ahmad Azri Zainal Nor stated that this first series of contributions for 2025 involves a total allocation of 150,000 ringgit.

The initiative forms part of the Selangor Internet Data programme supervised by MBI with an overall budget of 500,000 ringgit for 3,000 students.

Ahmad Azri expressed hope that recipients would utilise these resources wisely to complete their academic assignments effectively.

He noted that this year’s focus on students marks a shift from previous contributions directed toward village heads and fishermen.

The foundation aims to enhance both the learning process for students and the overall quality of education in the country. – Bernama