Measures to boost safety of students

PETALING JAYA: The Higher Education Ministry has proposed that structured Off-Campus Student Management Units be established, or dedicated portfolios be appointed, to enhance the safety of students at higher learning institutions.

In a written reply to Parliament, the ministry had also outlined a series of measures to boost protection for students, including encouraging universities and colleges to engage regularly with local safety networks such as Rukun Tetangga, Community Crime Watch groups, joint management bodies of apartments or condominiums and police.

“Institutions have been advised to rent off-campus accommodation en bloc (dedicated blocks) for students rather than mixing them with public residents, to ensure better safety control and monitoring.

“Other measures include the installation of additional closed-circuit television cameras, deployment of more security personnel, improved lighting at high-risk areas and identifying accommodation deemed vulnerable.”