Mental Health Index of Malaysian youth at moderate level - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s 2023 Youth Mental Health Index score stands at a moderate level of 71.91, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Youth Development, said that the score reflects pressures particularly related to the environment, social support, and mental well-being

These issues, he said, if left unaddressed, could lead to more serious mental health problems among Malaysian youth.

“We are deeply concerned about the stress and anxiety that can lead to suicide. These issues stem from various external factors, particularly cyberbullying, as well as challenges related to technology and lifestyle,” he told a press conference after chairing the committee meeting at the Parliament building, here today.

The Malaysian Youth Mental Health Index 2023 (MyMHI’23) makes an assessment based on seven domains, namely lifestyle, environment, individual personality, life experience, social support, stress management and healthy mind, and is supported by 28 indicators.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the life experience domain recorded the highest score, at 88.51, which is at a satisfactory level while the lowest score was the environment domain (65.45).

He said the meeting agreed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) collaborates with 12 other ministries as well as government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector, to implement more effective mental health interventions, especially for the youth.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said her ministry will work with the Ministry of Health to establish guidelines to examine and provide support to individuals, families or friends who are affected by suicide or suicide attempts, especially among youth.

“We want every case to be follow-up. Not only for the youth but also their friends and family and their support system.

“If we don’t deal with it and establish guidelines for follow-up, other cases may occur from the support system,“ she said.

The meeting was also attended by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the meeting today also agreed to allocate RM25 million to strengthen the Rakan Muda Programme.

This initiative will focus on grassroots engagement and collaboration with state governments and NGOs to expand access across all levels of society, he said.

Regarding the CyberSAFE Cyber ​​Security Advocacy Program, he said the implementation of 35 programmes by the Digital Ministry and relevant agencies will focus on cyber security empowerment, specifically for youth.

The 2024-2025 Youth Transition Plan will be developed in collaboration with the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) to serve as a guide for youth organisations, supporting their growth in leadership and membership maturity.