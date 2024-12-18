PETALING JAYA: The driver of a Mercedes Benz GLE450 SUV involved in an accident before his vehicle caught fire at KM 18.1 near the Wangsa Maju Toll Plaza on the SPE highway was brought to the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court today (Nov 18).

According to Harian Metro, the accused, Sum Kah Fei, 34, pleaded not guilty to two charges.

According to the first charge, he was accused of driving recklessly, causing a collision with a motorcycle, resulting in serious injuries to Muhammad Nur Faiz Saini.

As a result, the accused faces charges under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and a five-year disqualification from holding a driver’s license if found guilty.

For the second charge, the accused is accused of failing to stop his vehicle after the accident.

The accused is charged under Section 52(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, read together with Section 119(1)(a) of the same Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM2,000 or imprisonment of up to six months if found guilty.

A bail of RM12,000 was initially offered for both charges.

The accused’s lawyer pleaded for the bail amount to be reduced due to his client facing business difficulties and needing to support his family.

The court then allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM6,000 with one guarantor and set the date for document submission on Feb 24, 2025.