KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) has thanked Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil for his quick response in ordering a detailed investigation into the actions of the presenters at an Astro radio station who were seen making fun of a religious ceremony and uploading it to social media platforms this morning.

In a statement today, MHS also urged the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take immediate action against those involved while expecting the radio station to act responsibly and rectify the matter at the earliest opportunity.

The association also expressed its strongest condemnation of the video, describing such acts of mockery against any religious practice as unacceptable in a multi-religious and multicultural society like Malaysia.

“The sanctity of religious expressions must be respected by all, and no community should have to endure such blatant insensitivity. Although the personnel concerned from the station have issued an apology, we urge the radio station to take stern action, as they have set a wrong example.

“The parties responsible must be held accountable under the law to prevent future instances of religious ridicule. MHS emphasises the importance of national unity and mutual respect among all Malaysians, regardless of religion,” read the statement.

Earlier, Fahmi, in a statement, ordered MCMC to conduct a detailed investigation, including summoning Astro and the management of the radio station to the MCMC headquarters to provide a full explanation to ensure that action can be taken based on existing regulations and laws.

Three presenters of the Malay-language radio station - Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin, and Radin - later came forward to apologise for their actions, which were deemed to have offended the sensitivities of the people in this country.

The trio was reported to have been taken off the air until further notice pending the company’s internal investigation.

Astro Audio, in a statement, said it was taking the matter seriously and expressed regret over the video recording incident involving the three presenters, which was shared on the ERA social media platform.

