Ministry to roll out bold housing reforms

PETALING JAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry is set to roll out bold housing reforms under the Madani government’s agenda to raise industry standards, promote social integration and ensure equitable access to quality living nationwide.

Speaking at the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Week (KLAW) 2025, its minister Nga Kor Ming unveiled a series of initiatives, including a proposed “pay-per-use” model for maintenance fees in future affordable housing projects.

Residents will be issued access cards to track monthly usage of shared facilities.

The concept will be piloted at the Rumah Bakat Madani project by Skyworld Pearlmont in Penang, which features an infinity pool, pickleball and badminton courts, gyms and a children’s playground.

Nga said the model could become a blueprint for upcoming public housing developments which may also include vertical schools to enhance educational access in marginalised areas.

He said to accelerate construction innovation, the ministry plans to involve private developers in setting up industrialised building system facilities, with a focus on modular techniques such as prefabricated prefinished volumetric construction.

He added that these reforms align with the principles of Malaysia Madani as well as the country’s role as UN-Habitat Assembly president, and champion sustainable urban development, waste reduction and pollution control.

Nga also emphasised the role of architecture in revitalising heritage buildings by blending preservation with contemporary design.

KLAW 2025 serves as a curtain-raiser for the Asean Real Estate Conference and an exhibition – Archidex set to take place this week. The events, to be held at Mitec and KLCC, are expected to attract over 50,000 international visitors and generate RM2 billion in transactions.

Meanwhile, the launch of Rumah Malaysia, a flagship affordable housing initiative, marks a major milestone in the government’s reform drive.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the project goes beyond bricks and mortar and aims to foster national unity and communal harmony.

“I hope Rumah Malaysia becomes a true model of integration, where communities of all backgrounds live and interact together, reflecting the ideals of a Madani society.”

Nga described the Rumah Pakat Madani project as the largest affordable housing development in the country’s history, comprising 37,368 units by SkyWorld – 6,368 in Seberang Jaya and 31,000 in Batu Kawan, Penang.

Though affordably priced, the homes will include five-star amenities. Schools and key services will be within walking distance, reducing car dependence, a hallmark of people-centred, sustainable planning.

To improve liveability, SkyWorld will implement its Healthy Home concept, incorporating natural lighting, improved ventilation and cooler indoor environments, alongside green communal spaces that encourage a healthier lifestyle.