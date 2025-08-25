Modified motorcycles for goods transport require JPJ approval, says Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Modified motorcycles used for transporting goods must meet specific technical standards and secure a Vehicle Type Approval certificate from the Road Transport Department.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke emphasised that these vehicles require additional approval from JPJ’s Automotive Engineering Division when modified and re-registered as commercial goods vehicles.

“Any modified motorcycle failing to meet required standards without VTA approval is illegal,” he stated during a Dewan Rakyat question-and-answer session.

Loke warned that unapproved modifications result in invalid insurance coverage and non-compliance with road tax regulations.

“Users will bear all costs if risks occur, so we advise farmers and others to obtain proper approval for protection and legality,” he added.

He responded to a supplementary question from Kalam Salan regarding guidelines for modified three-wheeled motorcycles in rural agricultural transport.

Loke confirmed JPJ’s readiness to provide guidance and technical assistance throughout the VTA approval process for new motorcycles intended for modification.

“Registered three-wheeled motorcycles like sidecar models are permitted as goods vehicles when properly licensed,” he clarified. – Bernama