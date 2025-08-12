MOE to clarify bullying guidelines through stakeholder engagement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education will organise engagement sessions with stakeholders to clarify existing guidelines on managing bullying cases.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated this initiative follows one of four demands in the #JusticeForZara memorandum submitted by student activists.

She confirmed the ministry remains open to suggestions for improving current bullying protocols.

The announcement was made via her official Facebook post.

Fadhlina addressed calls for systemic education reforms by highlighting recent safety measures in schools.

These include safety audits, an improved complaint system, and a dedicated reform committee.

Strict disciplinary actions such as suspensions and expulsions will be enforced against bullying offenders.

Psychosocial support will also be strengthened across all educational levels.

The minister acknowledged demands for mandatory crisis training for teachers and administrators.

She assured ongoing enhancements to ensure staff readiness in handling bullying cases.

All schools under the ministry must adhere to established bullying guidelines.

Fadhlina emphasised full cooperation with police investigations into Zara Qairina Mahathir’s case.

Updates on the investigation will be provided by the Royal Malaysia Police.

The ministry supports the police special task force formed to handle the case.

Fadhlina met student activists in Parliament to discuss concerns raised in their memorandum.

The dialogue aimed to address public demands for transparency and systemic improvements. – Bernama